Kerala witnesses shift in migration pattern, says study

November 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The migration pattern from Kerala has been witnessing a major shift in recent times with globe-trotting Keralites looking for new pastures beyond the conventional destinations. A sample survey conducted among a group of people who already migrated and having an experience ranging from 3 to 8 eights years along with another set of people chosen based on the demographic distribution in Kerala, underscores the changing mindset of Kerala.

According to the market research on jobs by the NoRKA Roots and IIM, Kozhikode, while regions like UAE and Qatar still continue to offer substantial employment prospects for migrants from the State in sectors such as construction, healthcare, hospitality, IT, finance, and engineering, the shift in migration has come to the fore with the emergence of new opportunities in developed nations across the Global North.

According to the survey results, nursing seems to be the most popular employment (20%) choice amongst respondents, followed by accounting (9%), pharmacy (4%), and plumbing (4%) followed by other sectors including automobile, telecommunication, travel and tourism etc. Around 26.1% of respondents want to migrate to the USA in a multiple choice -based destination survey followed by Canada 26.1 %, UK 25%, Ireland 25%, Europe 20.5% and Middle East 12.4%. Interestingly, one in five prospective migrants wishes to become a nurse, the survey said.

Further, 34% respondents migrate to the destination country with the primary objective of settling down, while 16% to clear their debts. A high paying job seems to be the strongest motivation in most respondents (62.8%) . The survey report predicts a positive shift in immigration policies and visa regimes in destination countries, influencing migration trends, although the patterns of migration will significantly hinge on global economic conditions, political dynamics, technological advancements, and, notably, individual preferences and choices.

Speaking to The Hindu, NoRKA-Roots Chief Executive Officer K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, said experts predict at least 5 lakhs vacancies for nurses in Germany alone by 2030 and a demographic change will further exacerbate the shortage. This has forced many developed countries beyond West Asia to look for nurses in Kerala. As part of an agreement signed by NoRKA-Roots with the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Agency for International Cooperation under the Triplewin programme, 1,100 candidates were recruited from Kerala.

The NoRKA also signed agreements with the Government of Wales and various provinces in Canada for providing nurses. Further, countries like Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Scandinavian nations, Ireland, among others, have introduced programs facilitating temporary labour migration and avenues for permanent settlement. Notably, programs like ‘Express Entry system’ and ‘Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)’ are actively seeking professionals in healthcare, technology, engineering, and construction.

“We are also anticipating a surge in opportunities in fields such as renewable energy, sustainability, data science, analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, finance, and accounting in the forthcoming years, giving ample opportunities for Keralites seeking employment abroad beyond the traditional sectors,” said Mr. Namboothiri.

