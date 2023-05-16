Kerala witnessed development in all sectors in past 7 years: Minister

May 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Thrissur

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition has been a hit in terms of people’s participation and diversity of presentation, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Addressing the valedictory of the week-long ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition at Thekkinkadu maidan here on Tuesday, the Minister said the people received the exhibition, which had many informative and service stalls, wholeheartedly.

The exhibition with around 270 stalls was organised in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

“The State witnessed development in all sectors in the past seven years. The government is committed to making meaningful changes in society. ‘Vana Souhruda Sadass’, ‘Theera Sadass’ and taluk-level complainant redressal adalats are part of these efforts. The government is committed to solving issues of marginalised communities,” he said.

The past seven years of the State showed the humane face of the LDF government, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function. Each department was competing with others in implementing people-friendly services. The government would go forward ignoring those who tried to create a smoke screen over development activities, he added.

Youngsters of the State should be part of the development of a new Kerala. The State was witnessing a huge surge in development, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said. She distributed media awards for the best coverage of ‘Ente Keralam’ expo. K.K. Ramachandran, MLA, was the chief guest.

Students of Kerala Kalamandalam staged a dance performance. Music night by Almaram band followed.