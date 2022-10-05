Kerala wins three awards for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana implementation

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 05, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has won three awards in the Union government’s awards for excellence in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)-LIFE project for 2021.

The State shared the first position along with Jharkhand and Chattisgarh, in implementing community-oriented projects. Another award was for the best convergence model of PMAY (Urban) with livelihood. Among the municipalities, the Mattannur municipality won the third place for excellence in implementing the project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the awards were a recognition for the excellent work done by the State in the PMAY implementation. He said that the State government was implementing the project with an increased share of funds, compared to other States. While the Union government's share was ₹1.5 lakh for constructing houses for each beneficiary, the State government and the respective local body together were providing ₹2.5 lakh, thus ensuring a total of ₹4 lakh, the highest funding for the housing project in the country, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app