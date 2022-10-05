Kerala wins three awards for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana implementation

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has won three awards in the Union government’s awards for excellence in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)-LIFE project for 2021.

The State shared the first position along with Jharkhand and Chattisgarh, in implementing community-oriented projects. Another award was for the best convergence model of PMAY (Urban) with livelihood. Among the municipalities, the Mattannur municipality won the third place for excellence in implementing the project.

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the awards were a recognition for the excellent work done by the State in the PMAY implementation. He said that the State government was implementing the project with an increased share of funds, compared to other States. While the Union government's share was ₹1.5 lakh for constructing houses for each beneficiary, the State government and the respective local body together were providing ₹2.5 lakh, thus ensuring a total of ₹4 lakh, the highest funding for the housing project in the country, he said.