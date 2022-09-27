 Kerala wins ‘Hall of Fame’ title

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major endorsement of its sustainable tourism practices, Kerala has been accorded the prestigious “Hall of Fame” status for being the Best State/UT in the category of ‘Comprehensive Development of Tourism’ for the fourth consecutive year at the National Tourism Awards 2018-19 presented at a function held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kozhikode’s District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) was adjudged the best in the category. The awards were presented by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi at a function presided over by Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The Hall of Fame status is given to a state/Union Territory or an organisation, which has won the National Tourism Award in a particular category for the last three consecutive years and also wins it for the fourth time in the same category. However, the winner of this status is not eligible to apply for the same category for the next three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The citation for the ‘Comprehensive Development of Tourism’ award reads: “Kerala’s stress on sustainability is perfectly complemented by innovative marketing and promotional techniques, helping it evolve into a paradigm for Responsible Tourism.” As for DTPC Kozhikode, it mainly concentrates on the district tourism promotional activities on various beaches, bio-parks, hill stations, improvement of signages, and sanitation by working with local governments, heritage conservation, and preservation, coordination of tourism clubs, and creation of tourism awareness.

Two other entities of Kerala received the award – Taj Kumarakom, Kottayam for the Best 4-Star Hotel and Manaltheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd for the Best Wellness Centre in the Southern Region. Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) Managing Director V. Vigneshwari received the awards on behalf of Kerala Tourism. Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas said the Hall of Fame status in a very important category of award and is quite significant as it is an eloquent testimony to the State’s sustained efforts to promote tourism through a string of innovative measures both in India and outside.