Kerala wins award for being one of the best performing States for AB-PMJAY

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 26, 2022 21:24 IST

Kerala won the award for being one of the best performing States for Ayushman-Bharat Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) at Arogya Manthan 2022, which was held at New Delhi, celebrating four years of AB-PMJAY.

Health Minister Veena George received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

Kerala’s Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (AB-KASP) turned out to be one of the State-run health insurance schemes in the country with the maximum utilisation.

The government medical colleges hospitals in Kozhikode and Kottayam were the institutions which had the highest KASP utilisation. Last year, 43.4 lakh people in the State benefitted from KASP and the State spent ₹1,636.07 crore for providing free treatment to people.

At present, KASP is being run through 200 public sector hospitals and 544 private sector hospitals.

The State’s attempt is to provide free treatment to the maximum number of people through KASP. The programme is now being run in the State in the assurance mode by the State Health Agency (SHA).

Principal Secretary (Health) Tinku Biswal and Executive Director of the SHA Ratan Kelkar were present at the function.

