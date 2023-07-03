Kerala will witness a radical transformation with launch of four-year degree programmes, says Minister

July 03, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KANNUR

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said Kerala would witness a comprehensive and radical transformation by starting four-year degree programmes.

Speaking at the inauguration of the academic conference held at Kannur University headquarters as part of preparing universities in Kerala to start four-year degree programmes, the Minister said that the academic community should be able to lead from the front to create a new Kerala.

The Minister said that four-year undergraduate programmes will be started in the State from the next academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the structure of the programme is research oriented. According to the student’s taste, each one will get an opportunity to study other subjects through four-year degree programmes.

Fourth year of the programme will have research, internship, and project as part of inculcating research orientation in students. Those who successfully complete the course will be eligible for direct admission to Ph.D. Moreover, they will also be given lateral entry to the second year of PG, she said.

She further said that the honours degree is awarded for four-year courses. A degree certificate will also be awarded to those who complete the course after three years. The new programmes will include new disciplines along with traditional subjects. Admission to four-year degree programmes can also be obtained when the courses start in the following academic year, she added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gopinath Ravindran presided over the function

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.