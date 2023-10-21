HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala will take piped water connections to 70.85 lakh rural families in two years: Minister

Works on the ₹1,243-crore Meenachil-Malankara project, which envisages drawing water from the Malankara dam in Idukki to feed 13 panchayats across Pala and Poonjar constituencies, launched

October 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government aims to take the number of piped water connections for rural families in the State to 70.85 lakh in two years.

Inaugurating the works on the Meenachil-Malankara project at Pala on Saturday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the number of water connections in the State stood at 17 lakh when this government came to power. The number of rural connections was only 25% of the total connections.

Over the last year and a half, 38 lakh homes were connected to the Kerala Water Authority network, covering 52% of the total household units. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided over the function.

The ₹1,243-crore Meenachil-Malankara project, which envisages drawing water from the Malankara dam in Idukki to feed 13 panchayats across the Pala and Poonjar constituencies, is being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In terms of expenditure, project components and distribution network, the project is the largest one to be undertaken by the KWA in its history.

Comprising a network of a 2,085-km long pipeline network and 154 tanks, the new project envisages providing 42,230 piped water connections covering 24,525 houses across eight panchayats of Pala and 17,705 houses in five panchayats of the Poonjar Assembly segments.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.