Kerala will soon provide houses to all, says Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan

Keys of 1,087 houses under LIFE Mission project handed over

Kerala will soon make history as the State providing houses to all, said Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan here on Friday. He was handing over the keys of the 1,087 houses completed by the Kollam Corporation as part of LIFE Mission project.

“We need to build houses for 6 lakh more people. Among them, 3 lakh are landless. We can achieve this target within four years, and local self-governments should take the initiative for that,” he said.

Urging the public to contribute land as part of the Manasode Ithiri Mannu campaign, the Minister said many people, including prominent persons, have donated land as a duty to the government and society. “With the support of such people, the State government is creating a better Kerala. Currently, the government is in the process of providing employment to 20 lakh educated people. One lakh new entrepreneurs will also come up in the State. We are implementing the exemplary Kerala model here,” he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said Kerala can claim a domestic revenue gain of ₹10 lakh crore. The State is much ahead of the Indian average in terms of per capita income, he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, MLAs M. Naushad and Sujith Vijayan Pillai, Mayor Prasanna Ernest, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and LIFE Mission beneficiaries attended the event.