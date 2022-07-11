Kerala will set clear norms for medical college hospital referrals, says Health Minister

‘Unnecessary referrals can create crowding at MCHs’

Clear-cut referral protocols would be put in place for hospitals to refer patients to medical college hospitals, said Health Minister Veena George.

There should be proper indications for referring patients. They may be referred only depending on the treatment facilities available at the hospital and the condition of the patient, a press release issued by the Minister said.

Every hospital should keep a referral register with details such as treatment given to the patient and the reason for referring him/her to MCH. The referral register will be scrutinised at the hospital/district and State-level every month, she said, at a high-level meeting of the Health department here on Monday.

When a patient is referred, the information should be passed on to the MCH control room. Before referring, it should be ensured that ICU/ventilator facility is available at the MCH to which the patient is referred.

Ms. George said that specialty services were available from taluk hospitals upwards and that speciality/super speciality services were also available in selected family health centres or the e-Sanjeevani Doctor-to-Doctor facility. These facilities should be utilised instead of referring all patients to MCHs.

Unnecessary referrals can create overcrowding in MCHs. If proper referral protocols are followed, most patients can be given speciality care in other hospitals itself, while those who need high-end care alone need to sent to MCHs.

Ms. George said that the back referral system would also be improved so that a patient referred to MCH can be referred back to a hospital near his home for follow-up treatment. She said that back referral protocols would also be put in place.