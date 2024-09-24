Kerala will restrict ‘mass tourism’ in vulnerable hill regions, says Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas

Close to two months after the worst landslide catastrophe in Wayanad which claimed hundreds of lives and dashed the hopes of the tourism sector in the popular hill station in Kerala, State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in a freewheeling chat with The Hindu, spoke about the long road to recovery.

The tourism sector would be the first to be hit by most disasters, with the tragedy leaving a crippling effect on the local economy. How arduous is the journey to recovery?

Safety is the prerequisite for the movement of tourists. So, after a natural disaster, the tourism sector will be the first sector to bear the brunt of such disasters. Though the road to recovery will depend upon a host of factors, it’s important for the State to cut back on the recovery period, especially in Kerala where the tourism sector contributes around 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

What are the steps taken by the Tourism department to restore the faith among the tourists and woo them back?

It is to be noted that the negative perception of visiting a destination hit by disaster may persist for years. Soon after the rescue operation in Wayanad, the State launched a video campaign titled “Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram” and roped in social media influencers from southern Indian States to Wayanad with hopes of accelerating the road to recovery and changing the negative perception. The campaign started reaping dividends during the Onam vocation itself, with holidaymakers trickling in to the hill destination.

The High Court has recently asked the State to hold a carrying capacity assessment of the hill destinations across the State in the wake of the tragedy in Wayanad.

Yes, the exercise is underway. The department would soon submit a list of destinations to the court and other relevant agencies, apprising them of the number of tourist footfall in each destination. It’s up to the court and other bodies to fix a cap for the number of tourists to visit ecologically fragile regions during a given time period. The department is also of the view that mass tourism in ecologically fragile regions has to be restricted.

In Kerala, the tourism industry would be the first to come under criticism from various corners post-natural disasters, although the Tourism department is not the authority that issues permits for construction activities in vulnerable regions.

Various departments are involved in the process of making a region fit for the hospitality sector. Normally, the Local Self-Government Department issues permits for construction and regularisation of structures. An inter-departmental action is required to maintain the aesthetic appeal of a destination. Certainly, there would be steps from the State to ensure the tranquillity of each destination.

Although number of domestic tourists flocking the State had surged post-COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign tourists is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level.

It’s a global phenomenon. The foreign tourists inflow in the post-pandemic period is yet to catch up to the pre-pandemic level anywhere in the world. In India too, the numbers are still hovering below the pre-COVID-19 level.

Sri Lanka, our neighbouring tourism destination, has made a remarkable recovery after the pandemic. This comes amid an economic downturn in the island nation.

Sri Lanka is, after all, a country, and their potential is much higher than Kerala. They have an airline connecting the nation with various cities across the globe. Our case is different. We have only direct air connectivity with West Asian countries and Far East countries. Notwithstanding the constraints, we were doing our best, and the department has now chalked out a plan to tap the existing potential maximum by tapping the markets in West Asia and Southeast Asia. We are confident that in two years we will be able to achieve the pre-pandemic period number of 11.5 lakh foreign tourists.