‘Kerala will remain mirage for BJP’

P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, has said Kerala will remain a mirage for the BJP.

Addressing the press at Kasaragod on Tuesday, he said the BJP at the national level was following a frightening pattern of silencing freedom of opinion. However, Kerala would never accept such politics, he said, and added that the BJP was the main opponent of the UDF in the byelection in Manjeswaram.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said voters were convinced that voting for the LDF was just vain. The UDF had the ability to overcome the BJP's challenge. He said that the achievements of the previous UDF government were being undone by the LDF government.