Kerala will release two more instalments of social security pension before Vishu, says Balagopal

Instalments constitute the pending payments for the months of October and November 2023

March 15, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will release two more instalments of the social security and welfare pensions before Vishu, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday.

Combined, the two instalments carry ₹3,200 (at the rate of ₹1,600 a month). The instalments constitute the pending payments for the months of October and November 2023. Last week, the government had authorised the disbursement of one pending monthly payment from mid-March. The monthly pensions are paid through bank accounts to a section of pensioners and through cooperatives to those who have opted for direct-to-home distribution.

The pension payments for the months up to February are in arrears. Kerala needs close to ₹900 crore to meet the monthly commitment on social security pensions and welfare board pensions.

Mr. Balagopal said that all pensioners who have completed the mustering exercise will receive their pensions. As announced in the State Budget for 2024-25, steps are also being taken to ensure that the payments are made promptly every month, he said.

