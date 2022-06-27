Kerala will parry Narendra Modi’s autocratic policies, says CITU leader Anathalavattom Anandan

CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan said here on Monday that the Kerala government would introduce alternatives if the Narendra Modi government at the Centre tries to “stifle” the people with its autocratic policies.

Inaugurating the 11th State conference of the Kerala State Construction Workers Federation, Mr. Anandan reminded the workers that none could survive without working. “What the country achieved today was the result of its people’s hard work,” he said.

He said labourers were getting the wages they ask today. “They get a minimum wage of ₹500. We should strive to improve the working and living conditions of employees,” he said.

Mr. Anandan said workers live not only for them but also for the society at large. He denied the allegations that the agitations and struggles being staged by the workers were hampering the development of the country. “It is a false allegation. The Narendra Modi government is trying to privatise all the public sector units built by the efforts of our workers,” he said.

Mr. Anandan also criticised the Union government for trying to “sell off” the public sector institutions. “Mr. Modi is becoming an autocrat and is trying to convert democracy into autocracy,” he said.

Organising committee chairman P.K. Sasi, Construction Workers Federation of India president Sukhbir Sing, T.K. Achuthan, P.K. Mukundan, V. Sasikumar, K. Jayachandran and M. Hamza spoke.