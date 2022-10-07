Kerala to host Norwegian investors’ meeting in January 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Kjersti Fløgstad, executive director, Nobel Peace Center, in Oslo, Norway. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala will host an investment meeting for Indian representatives of Norwegian firms in January 2023.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacted with the Norwegian business community in Oslo as part of his European tour.

Innovation Norway, Norway India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Norwegian Business Association-India and Kerala government organised the conference.

A State government release said representatives of as many as 50 Norwegian firms participated in the event.

Kerala evinced interest in waste and garbage recycling vending machine projects and also the construction of climate change resilient and future-proof infrastructure.

The State also sought technologies to help mitigate landslips, coastal erosion and sea surges. The government also pursued Norwegian investment in hydrogen fuel generation, food processing and shipping.

Mr. Vijayan elaborated on the vistas of investment open to European investors. He also explained the Kerala government's business-friendly draft industrial policy. Mr.Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajiv answered questions from the delegates. Chief Secretary V. P. Joy, Industries Secretary Suman Billa and Power Secretary K. R. Jyoti Lal were present.