Kerala will give social security pension to all eligible: CM

April 18, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

Even when the Central share for social security pensions has not been forthcoming and the State is going through a tough financial crisis, the State government will continue to distribute social security pensions, including arrears from 2021 January, to all eligible beneficiaries, a statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The government allocated ₹750.78 crore for distribution of pensions to 50,20,611 beneficiaries in January and ₹7,53.13 crore in February

In order to make the Central share of National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) available to beneficiaries, steps have been taken to connect the Sewana software being used by the Panchayat department to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) software application.

While during 2011-16, the UDF government spent ₹9,311.22 crore on social security pensions, the LDF government is spending more than three times that amount, at ₹30,054.64 crore. While the UDF government gave pensions to 34,43,414 beneficiaries, the number has grown to 49,85,861 beneficiaries under the LDF government.

The LDF government not just paid off pension arrears of ₹1,473 crore accrued under the former UDF government, all social security pensions were hiked to ₹1,600 too, Mr. Vijayan claimed.