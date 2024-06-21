Kerala will benefit from concessions given in 2019 amendment to CRZ Act: CM

Kerala will benefit from the concessions given in the 2019 amendment to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2011 Act once the Centre approves the draft CRZ plan of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was replying to the questions on the practical hardships faced by coastal folk in the State because of some provisions in the CRZ Act in the Assembly on Friday.

Kerala had prepared a draft CRZ plan, by including the recommendations submitted by a three-member expert committee designated by the State to study the 2019 CRZ amendment notification, with reference to the State’s interests.

The draft CRZ plan, after discussions with the Centre, had been submitted for public hearing in the 10 coastal districts of Kerala last year. The 33,000-odd opinions received from the coastal folk were summarised and submitted to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in Chennai so that the draft CRZ plan could be modified by including the suggestions, Mr. Vijayan said.

Once the draft CRZ plan of the State received the nod from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, some 66 coastal villages in Kerala would be dropped from CRZ III category, which had tough provisions, to less-taxing CRZ category II, he said.

Also, Pokkali farms and their surrounding areas would get total exemption from the provisions of the CRZ Act. The buffer zone that had been insisted on around the mangroves of over 1,000 sq km on private land would also be totally exempted once the Centre gave clearance to the State’s draft CRZ plan, Mr. Vijayan added.

