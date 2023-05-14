Kerala will become a State without landless and extremely poor families by 2025: Chief Minister

May 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala will become a State without landless and extremely poor people by 2025, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of State-level distribution of title deeds in Thrissur on Sunday organised in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Vijayan distributed 11,221 title deeds in the pattaya mela held in the district. This included 10,256 land tribunal title deeds, 681 forest land title deeds and 284 title deeds under various other categories.

“The government has initiated steps to improve the living conditions of 62,100 extremely poor families. By November 1, 2025, Kerala will become a State without extremely poor people,” he said.

“Though we initially planned to distribute 40,000 title deeds this year, the State distributed 67,069 title deeds. In the last two years, the State distributed 1,21,604 title deeds. A list has been prepared of people without title deeds in Assembly constituency level,” said Mr. Vijayan.

“In all, 3.5 lakh houses has become a reality under the LIFE Mission project. As many as 70,000 tribal people have received land. The process to distribute forest and tribal title deeds will be accelerated,” he added.

All eligible families will receive title deeds by June under the Pattaya Mission through ‘Ente Bhoomi’, a joint portal of Revenue, Survey and Registration departments, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan who presided over the function.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Thrissur Corporation Mayor M.K. Varghese, T.N. Prathapan MP, MLAs, and other elected representatives also attended.

Tsunami title deeds

As many as 68 families whose land and houses were swallowed by tsunami waves received title deeds on Sunday. The families who were residing on the puramboke land at Sreenarayanapuran, Perinjanam and Mathilakam in Kodungallur taluk received the title deeds.

It was also the end of a half-a-century-long wait for 24 families of Telungar Colony at Kumaranellur in Talappilly Taluk who have now received title deeds. These include six Telugu families who reached Kerala from Andhra Pradesh 50 years ago.

Subbamma, 65, wept while receiving the title deed from the Revenue Minister. She reached Kerala when she was 25. It had been her long-pending dream to have a land in her name. Presently, there are 21 families from Andhra Pradesh in the colony.

Ending a wait of 36 years, 17 families of Kallichitra Colony too received title deeds.