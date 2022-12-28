ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala will be made carbon-neutral: Minister

December 28, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Steps to reduce emissions in farm sector, implement environment-friendly energy consumption strategies

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is going ahead with plans to make Kerala carbon-neutral, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

Mr. Prasad was inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘Energy Transition in Agricultural Sector - Kerala’ organised at the Energy Management Centre (EMC) here on Wednesday.

The State planned to achieve the target by reducing emissions in the farm sector and by implementing environment-friendly energy consumption strategies, Mr. Prasad said. As a first step, the Agriculture department had launched measures for reducing emissions in farms run by it.

Earlier, we had an impression that climate change and related environmental phenomena were myths. But the Ockhi cyclone of 2017 and the devastating floods of 2018 were eye-openers, Mr. Prasad said.

Renewable energy sources should be tapped for activities, including agriculture, Mr. Prasad said, underlining the need for making agricultural pumps more energy-efficient. The department would also undertake training programmes for its officers and staff in connection with the carbon-neutral agriculture programmes, he said.

EMC director R. Harikumar presided. Devinder Sharma, food policy analyst and researcher, delivered the keynote address. Johnson Daniel, head, National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) and Demand Side Management Division, EMC; scientists; farm sector representatives; and agricultural experts; are attending the event which will conclude on Thursday.

