Kerala will be made a fully disabled-friendly State: Bindu

January 08, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will be transformed into a fully disabled-friendly State, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating ‘Thanmudra,’ the second-phase campaign for the distribution of the Unique Disability Identity Card to the differently abled. The Social Justice Department’s activities and projects are aimed at creating a society where people with disabilities can, with confidence, enter all aspects of life.

The UDID cards will simplify the process of securing benefits for the differently-abled. The cards will be issued to all differently-abled persons in the State. Kerala should also become the first State in the country to complete the UDID card registration, Dr. Bindu said.

The registration is being carried out by the Kerala Social Security Mission through a survey conducted with the cooperation of National Service Scheme volunteers. The ‘Thanmudra’ website will help to conduct UDID adalats in local bodies, on-the-spot UDID card distribution camps, and distribution of disability certificate at the homes of differently abled who are bedridden.

H. Dineshan, Director, Social Justice Department, presided. Additional Director Jalaja S., Kerala State Differently Abled Welfare Corporation chairperson Jayadaly M. V., State NSS Officer Ansar R. N. UIDI State coordinator Savitha V. Raj and Health Department representative Dr. Vivek were present.

