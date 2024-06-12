ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala will be declared child labour-free State next year: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will be declared a child labour-free State next year, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

The Labour department will go ahead with the action plan for realising the declaration, the Minister said at the State-level inauguration of events as part of the World Day Against Child Labour here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the Labour department would carry out inspections in various sectors to ensure that child labour had been eradicated. The State is on the verge of the achievement. The cooperation of various departments, employee and employer organisations, non-governmental organisations, and active intervention by the public is needed to reach this goal, he said.

The action plan will focus on empowering local people in a place, be it parents, teachers, people’s representatives, or political leaders to prevent child labour. Only if society was equipped to identify and report child labour cases and ensure their proper rehabilitation can a good future be secured for the children, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided. Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest. Labour Secretary K. Vasuki released the anti-child labour sticker. Additional Labour Commissioner Sreelal K. administered the anti-child labour pledge. Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian and Additional Labour Commissioner K.M. Sunil were present.

