Kerala will be declared child labour-free State next year: Minister

Kerala will be declared a child labour-free State next year, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labour department will go ahead with the action plan for realising the declaration, the Minister said at the State-level inauguration of events as part of the World Day Against Child Labour here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the Labour department would carry out inspections in various sectors to ensure that child labour had been eradicated. The State is on the verge of the achievement. The cooperation of various departments, employee and employer organisations, non-governmental organisations, and active intervention by the public is needed to reach this goal, he said.

The action plan will focus on empowering local people in a place, be it parents, teachers, people’s representatives, or political leaders to prevent child labour. Only if society was equipped to identify and report child labour cases and ensure their proper rehabilitation can a good future be secured for the children, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided. Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest. Labour Secretary K. Vasuki released the anti-child labour sticker. Additional Labour Commissioner Sreelal K. administered the anti-child labour pledge. Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian and Additional Labour Commissioner K.M. Sunil were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.