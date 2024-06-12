GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kerala will be declared child labour-free State next year: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will be declared a child labour-free State next year, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

The Labour department will go ahead with the action plan for realising the declaration, the Minister said at the State-level inauguration of events as part of the World Day Against Child Labour here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the Labour department would carry out inspections in various sectors to ensure that child labour had been eradicated. The State is on the verge of the achievement. The cooperation of various departments, employee and employer organisations, non-governmental organisations, and active intervention by the public is needed to reach this goal, he said.

The action plan will focus on empowering local people in a place, be it parents, teachers, people’s representatives, or political leaders to prevent child labour. Only if society was equipped to identify and report child labour cases and ensure their proper rehabilitation can a good future be secured for the children, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided. Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest. Labour Secretary K. Vasuki released the anti-child labour sticker. Additional Labour Commissioner Sreelal K. administered the anti-child labour pledge. Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian and Additional Labour Commissioner K.M. Sunil were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.