Kerala way behind in tribal development: Kulaste

Praises State for its growth in other sectors

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste has taken a dig at Kerala even as praising the State for its growth in various sectors.

“Kerala stands number one in health, education and several other sectors, but the tribal sector in the State still remains way behind in development,” said Mr. Kulaste.

Speaking after inaugurating the Malleeswara Tribal Sports Hostel started by the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission (SVMM) in Attappady on Saturday, the Union Minister said that many Central projects with special focus on the tribal sector were changing the faces of regions with tribal dominance.

Referring to the BJP’s projection of a tribal woman to the President’s post, Mr. Kulaste said it marked “the special care” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tribal sector.

The Minister said the tribespeople had the physical strength and talents to excel in sports. “They should be given special coaching and facilities to equip them to contest at national level,” he said.

He said the sports centre opening at Malleswara Vidya Niketan School in Attappady would go a long way in strengthening the tribespeople. He also praised the efforts of the SVMM in making timely interventions for the uplift of the tribespeople.

The Union Minister inaugurated the first phase of the tribal sports hostel. As many as 20 students were already admitted in the hostel through a kabaddi and athletics selection camp. They will be given physical training and nutritious food, said SVMM officials. The hostel was constructed with the support of the Viswa Seva Bharati.

Attappady block panchayat president Maruti Murugan presided over the function. The Minister felicitated a few coaches and trainers at the function.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prantha karyavahak P.N. Eswaran, SVMM official V. Narayanan, ward member K.T. Benny, Vanavasi Vikasa Kendram State president K.C. Paithal, Viswa Seva Bharati general secretary K.M. Jayachandran, and Nila Seva Samiti president T.P. Krishnanunni spoke.