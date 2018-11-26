Kerala Water Resources Minister resigns

Mathew. T. Thomas hands over his resignation letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CM's official residence at the Cliff House here. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew. T. Thomas has resigned from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) cabinet.

He called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence at the Cliff House here on Monday and handed in his resignation letter at around 8.30 a.m. His wife, Achamma Alex, accompanied him in his official car.

Mr Thomas’ resignation has set in motion the process for the swearing in of K. Krishnankutty, JD (S) State president and the party’s legislator representing Chittor constituency in Palakkad.

Mr Thomas, who represents Thiruvalla constituency in Pathanamthitta district, wished his successor well. He said the national leadership of the JD (S) had made the change.

Governor Palanisamy Sathasivam is scheduled to swear-in Mr Krishnankutty as cabinet Minister at an official function at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Mr. Krishnankutty is likely to get Mr. Thomas's portfolio.