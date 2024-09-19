Kerala Water Authority to charge new pipelines on Attukal-Mettukada stretch in capital on September 24

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has begun issuing alerts regarding pipeline-related works and repairs that entail supply disruptions almost a week in advance.

Following the five-day water supply crisis in Thiruvananthapuram city earlier this month, a decision had been taken to issue alerts well in advance so that the public is not caught off guard.

On Thursday (September 19, 2024), the KWA issued an alert regarding a supply disruption on September 24 in connection with the charging of new supply lines along the Althara-Mettukada route. Old branch lines also will be connected to the new supply lines as part of the work, KWA officials said.

Following the days-long supply disruption in over 40 wards earlier this month on account of a delayed pipeline realignment, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had directed the KWA to revise its standard operating procedure (SoP) for works that entail halting of supply.

It was also decided that the public, local bodies and the district administration would be informed beforehand about planned works. In the case of planned works, the public should be informed seven days in advance via SMS, according to a decision taken at the September 12 meeting.

Supply to be disrupted

The charging of the new pipelines laid along the Attukal-Mettukada route was originally scheduled for September 12, but had been put off until after the high-level meeting. Supply to the following areas will be hit from 10 a.m. to midnight on September 24: Vazhuthacaud, Udarasiromani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edappazhinji, K. Aniruddhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiyasala and Thycaud.

New pipelines were laid in this stretch as part of the Smart City road works.