Kerala Water Authority revises water tariffs, minimum monthly charge hiked to ₹72.05

February 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For consumption above 50,000 litres, charges have gone up by ₹500, from ₹772 to ₹1,272

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Tuesday issued orders detailing the slab-wise rates of the new water tariffs. A government decision to raise the water charge by 1 paisa per litre had come into effect on February 3.

The minimum charge for monthly consumption up to 5,000 litres has risen to ₹72.05 from ₹22.05, according to Tuesday’s order. For consumption above 50,000 litres, the charge has gone up by ₹500, from ₹772 to ₹1,272.

The waiver of water charges for BPL families for monthly consumption up to 15,000 litres and the fixed charges for flats – ₹55.13 per dwelling unit – have not been changed.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine announced a waiver for differently abled consumers and the marginalised on Tuesday.

The annual rate for Corporation/municipal taps has gone up from ₹8,692.11 to ₹21,838.68 and that of panchayat taps, from ₹5,788.13 to ₹14,559.12.

The KWA has published the revised rates for domestic, non-domestic, industrial and bulk supply consumers and sewerage charges.

The slab-wise details for domestic category consumers are as follows: up to 5,000 litres – ₹14.41 per 1,000 litres with minimum ₹72.05; above 5,000 to 10,000 litres – ₹72.05 plus ₹14.41 per 1,000 litres in excess of 5,000 litres; above 10,000 to 15,000 litres – ₹144.10 plus ₹15.51 per 1,000 litres in excess of 10,000 litres.

Above 15,000 to 20,000 litres – ₹16.62 per 1,000 litres for the entire consumption; above 20,000 to 25,000 litres – ₹17.72 per 1,000 litres for the entire consumption; above 25,000 to 30,000 litres – ₹19.92 per 1,000 litres for the entire consumption; above 30,000 to 40,000 litres – ₹23.23 per 1,000 litres for the entire consumption; above 40,000 to 50,000 litres – ₹25.44 per 1,000 litres for the entire consumption; above 50,000 litres – ₹1,272 plus ₹54.10 per 1,000 litres in excess of 50,000 litres.

The monthly minimum rate for the non-domestic category has been hiked to ₹26.54 per 1,000 litres with a minimum ₹265.40. The fixed charge remains unchanged at ₹55.13.

Industrial rates have gone up to ₹54.10 per 1,000 litres with minimum ₹541.00. Fixed charges remains unchanged at ₹165.38.

Sewerage charges, applicable to consumers who have sewerage connections, will be at the rate of 11.02% of the water charges, the same as before.

