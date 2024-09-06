GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Water Authority officers protest against contract appointments

Updated - September 06, 2024 11:48 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Kerala Water Authority Officers (AKWAO) has warned that it will resist attempts to privatise the operations of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) by appointing key personnel on contract basis.

Inaugurating a dharna organised by the association before the KWA headquarters here on Thursday, CITU State secretary K.S. Sunilkumar said the contract appointment to the post of technical member, KWA, and the decision to shift the post of Superintending Engineer from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram were part of a conspiracy by a section of bureaucrats.

AKWAO State president S. Thampi, general secretary Santhoshkumar E.S., and trade union leaders also addressed the dharna.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:39 am IST

