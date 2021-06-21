Kerala Water Authority launches six IT-based initiatives

The projects are designed to streamline services dealing with grievance redressal, water supply interruption and file movement

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday formally launched six IT-based initiatives of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) that are designed to streamline services dealing with grievance redressal, water supply interruption and file movement. The initiatives are aimed at ensuring speedy service to consumers and enabling them to access KWA services from the safety of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Aqua Loom,' a software developed by the KWA IT wing with the collaboration of the students of TKM Engineering College, enables consumers to register their complaints online. The e-filing system is aimed at transforming KWA offices into paperless offices and networking them for brisk file movement.

Prompt billing information

The SMS alert service enables the KWA to promptly pass on the billing information to consumers via SMS to mobile numbers notified along with the consumer number. Once the consumer pays the bill, the receipt information also is sent to the mobile numbers.

As part of the IT initiatives, the KWA has launched Service Interruption Information System for passing on information to the consumers regarding interruptions in water supply via SMS.

The State-run water utility has introduced a Contractors' Licence Management System for online registration, renewal, upgradation and fee payment for KWA contractors. On Monday, the KWA also formally launched its new website, which provides information on KWA services, projects and schemes.

Launching the initiatives, the Water Resources Minister underscored the need to address complaints pertaining to water supply promptly and with efficiency. The IT-based solutions will benefit consumers and also bring in transparency in the services offered by the KWA, Mr. Augustine said.

T. K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) urged the KWA to ensure ''accuracy, speed and efficiency'' in its services. Mr. Jose also suggested that the Blue Brigade, the KWA's fault rectification service, should be extended to all districts.

Pranabjyoti Nath, Secretary, Water Resources, and KWA managing director S. Venkatesapathy were also present.