Kerala Waqf board to petition JPC against amendment Bill

The Kerala State Waqf Board will urge the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to revoke the proposed legislation. This was decided at a special meeting of the board held here on August 12. The Bill was left to the 31-member JPC after Opposition members objected to its provisions.

Board chairperson M.K. Sakkeer told the media here that there was no need to amend the Waqf Act. There had been no discussions with State governments or State Waqf Boards and the MPs were not given a copy of the Bill before it was tabled in Parliament. He claimed that its provisions would eliminate the idea of Waqf — Muslims donating moveable or immoveable properties to God for the welfare of the community. Waqf boards were not the owners of these properties, but only their trustees. Their members, drawn from different sections of society, include people’s representatives, legal experts, Islamic clerics, and scholars.

Board’s concerns

“The new Bill’s provisions are aimed at taking away the rights of the boards and State governments. The control of Waqf properties and their revenue, and also the Waqf mutavallis (guardians), will be handed over to the Union government. Instead of the present system of electing members to the Waqf boards, people will be nominated to these bodies,” Mr. Sakkeer said. The move to entrust District Collectors with the responsibility of taking final decisions on registration of new Waqf properties could delay the process, he said.

P. Ubaidulla, Indian Union Muslim League MLA, and board member, meanwhile, said the JPC did not have a member from Kerala, one of the few States where the Waqf board had been effectively functioning.

