Kerala Waqf Board protests against ‘unilateral legislation’ to bring in law on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Published - August 08, 2024 11:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Waqf Board has recorded its protest over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is likely to be presented before the Parliament shortly. The unilateral decision of the Union government to bring in legislation on the Bill amounted to the violation of the democratic and federal principles enshrined in the Constitution, according to a resolution passed at the meeting of the Board on Tuesday.

As Waqf has been enlisted in the concurrent list, where both the State and the Union governments can legislate, the views of the State governments and the State Boards and interested parties should have been sought before introducing any amendments. It was after much deliberation that an amendment to the Act was introduced in 2013. Wide consultations were also carried out during the process, pointed out the State Board.

The Board urged the State government to air its concerns regarding the unilateral move to bring in the amendment.

The board, which has decided to contribute ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the Wayanad landslides, also decided to seek contributions from the Waqf institutions to transfer it to the fund.

M. K. Sakeer, the chairperson of the Board, P. Ubaidulla and M. Noushad, MLAs, M. Sharafudheen, M. C. Mayeen Haji, P. V. Sainudheen, Rasiya Ibrahim, K. M. Abdul Raheem, V. M. Rahna, Board members, and V. S. Sakeer Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, attended the meeting.

