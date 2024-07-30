Kerala wakes up to one of its worst natural disasters

Kerala woke up to one of its worst natural disasters in the early hours of Tuesday. The landslide had uprooted mobile phone towers and caused power outages. Several phones in the locality, including health workers’ phones, remained offline. It took time for the scale of the disaster to sink in.

The State government swung into action. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a special cabinet meeting at his official residence in the Cliff House early Tuesday. He dispatched five ministers to spearhead the search and rescue operations in Wayanad.

Soon, Fire and Rescue Services officials, Civil Defence volunteers, NDRF teams, police, forest officials and local volunteers fanned out across the debris-laden and swampy disaster site, searching for survivors and victims. Local hospitals treated scores with injuries. Rescue workers extricated several dead bodies out of the mud.

The Union government ordered the Madras Engineering Group (MEF) camping in Bengaluru to move to Wayanad. MEG personnel braved strong currents and winds to use a ropeway to rescue scores of people stranded due to the Iruvazhinjipuzha bridge collapse.

The IAF rushed two helicopters, an MI 17 and an Advanced Light Helicopter, to Kozhikode. Inclement weather initially impeded the IAF’s operations. In the evening, the IAF’s ALH helicopter defied cross winds and low visibility to airlift critical patients to hospitals in Sulthan Bathery. The IAF would double its search, rescue and relief sorties on Wednesday.

Soon, the Navy’s 50-member river-crossing team from Ezhimala Naval Academy reached the spot with rafts and dinghies. The Territorial Army teams and Defence Security Corps personnel from Kannur and Kozhikode were also involved. A search and rescue dog squad from the Indian Army Remount Veterinary Centre at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will join the search on Wednesday.

The State police undertook a significant mobilisation, deploying four battalions of the Kerala Armed Police and five regiments of the Malabar Special Police to bolster the ranks of rescue and relief workers in Wayanad. The government commandeered earthmovers, trucks and mobile morgue freezers for the operation. A total of 3,500 people are in relief camps in Wayanad.

