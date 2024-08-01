Kerala waits with bated breath as it keeps date with ‘August’

With the southwest monsoon crossing the halfway mark and bringing the State to its knees by way of triggering massive landslides, Kerala now waits with bated breath as it keeps date with the second half of the four-month southwest monsoon season, especially ‘August,’ which marks the leitmotif appearance of some painful memories in the recent history of the State.

As per the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is likely to receive above normal rainfall in north and central Kerala, except for parts of Wayanad, while south Kerala is expected to receive below normal rainfall in August.

As per the long-term average of monsoon in Kerala, the State used to receive 43 cm of rainfall in the month of August. However, August had witnessed a whopping rain of 82 cm in 2018 and 95 cm in 2019, which caused two back-to-back floods in the State, apart from triggering catastrophic landslides in Pettimudi, Kavalappara, and Puthumala in the same month. Similarly, last August was also the driest August in the history of the country and State, since record-keeping began in 1901.

In August and September

Considering the second half of the monsoon, including August and September, an above normal rainfall forecast is issued for north and central Kerala and below normal rainfall for south Kerala. According to IMD sources, the second half is most likely to be a normal season for ‘entire Kerala’. But, the State has to be vigilant against the skewed distribution of rainfall as it has happened now. For instance, the first half of the monsoon clocked around 4% less rainfall in Kerala, but the skewed distribution of extreme rainfall activated the latest series of landslides in Wayanad, said an official.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, normally the country used to witness a monsoon break in August, possibly around the middle of the month, with the monsoon trough shifting to the north of its original position. As per the current scenario, the first week may see some intense rainfall activity in the country as a whole, and it will slightly decrease in the second week. A further decrease is expected in the third week. “That means, as per climatology, we can expect a break by the third week,” he said in a media address in Delhi.

Sources in the agency said the monsoon forecast would often be right, with the Indian monsoon playing out normally most of the time. If one region is deficient, the other region will offset it with excess rainfall, and it will be normal altogether with slight variations. Tackling the skewed spatial distribution is the real challenge. “The models we had been following were developed by other countries for their purposes, and the operational forecast here is issued after ingesting our local input parameters with them,” said the sources.