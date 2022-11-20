Kerala voted best domestic wedding destination

November 20, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been declared the best wedding destination for the year 2022 by Travel + Leisure India & South Asia magazine. The magazine, now in its 11th edition, declared the result of its readers’ choice awards at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday. Serene backwaters, palms and the perfect weather are among the reasons why Kerala has been voted the best wedding destination, reported the magazine. It further stated that Kerala, with its many architectural, culinary and nature-based offerings, coupled with its surreal beauty and the picture-perfect aesthetic, has emerged as a charming destination for tying the knot. Kerala Tourism Deputy Director in-charge S. Sreekumar received the award.

