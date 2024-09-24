Kerala vlogger accused in sexual assault case arrested

The Chevayur police in Kozhikode, Kerala, arrested a man accused in a sexual assault case dramatically on Sunday (September 22, 2024) by stopping the bus he was travelling in, along the border of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayis Moroor (49), a vlogger and native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman who became acquainted with through social media.

He had been absconding since the case was registered three months ago. The police received information that he was hiding in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The police recently launched a search operation based on a tip-off that he was at Feroke, but could not find him. He was also reportedly spotted at Palayam and the railway station premises. It is believed that he later left for Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.