ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala vlogger accused in sexual assault case arrested

Published - September 24, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Fayis Moroor (49), a vlogger and native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman who became acquainted with through social media

The Hindu Bureau

The Chevayur police in Kozhikode, Kerala, arrested a man accused in a sexual assault case dramatically on Sunday (September 22, 2024) by stopping the bus he was travelling in, along the border of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayis Moroor (49), a vlogger and native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman who became acquainted with through social media.

He had been absconding since the case was registered three months ago. The police received information that he was hiding in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The police recently launched a search operation based on a tip-off that he was at Feroke, but could not find him. He was also reportedly spotted at Palayam and the railway station premises. It is believed that he later left for Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US