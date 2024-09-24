GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala vlogger accused in sexual assault case arrested

Fayis Moroor (49), a vlogger and native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman who became acquainted with through social media

Published - September 24, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Chevayur police in Kozhikode, Kerala, arrested a man accused in a sexual assault case dramatically on Sunday (September 22, 2024) by stopping the bus he was travelling in, along the border of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Fayis Moroor (49), a vlogger and native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman who became acquainted with through social media.

He had been absconding since the case was registered three months ago. The police received information that he was hiding in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The police recently launched a search operation based on a tip-off that he was at Feroke, but could not find him. He was also reportedly spotted at Palayam and the railway station premises. It is believed that he later left for Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus.

