Kerala veterinary varsity V-C quits after Governor cancels contentious order

March 25, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge P.C. Saseendran tendered his resignation on Monday.

Dr. Saseendran stepped down from the position a few hours after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cancelled the Vice-Chancellor’s contentious order to reinstate 33 students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad, who had been suspended in connection with the death of a second-year student last month.

The student, J.S. Sidharthan, was found hanging in the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18. His family and friends alleged that he was subjected to cruel ragging, public shaming, assault and mob trial by fellow students, including activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) – the ruling CPI(M)‘s students’ outfit.

Dr. Saseendran had been appointed to the position on an interim basis following the suspension of Vice-Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath three weeks ago over the student’s death.

Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of State-run universities, took a dim view of the Vice-Chancellor’s decision to “exonerate” the students, who were among the 90 students suspended in connection with the case. Finding that the move had been made without seeking legal opinion, the Governor also sought a detailed report from the Vice-Chancellor on the circumstances that paved the way for his decision.

In his resignation letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan, Dr. Saseendran cited personal reasons for his decision.

Sidharthan’s father T. Jayaprakash slammed the move to reinstate students and accused the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of duping the family after assuring them that the case would be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also visited the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and appealed for his intervention in the case. He said that he received assurance that no unlawful decision will be permitted in the issue.

The developments assumed a political tinge after BJP leader and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar faulted the State government for allegedly failing to hand over the case to the CBI.

Speaking to mediapersons shortly after Mr. Jayaprakash met him at the NDA election committee office, he asked whether the promise had been made by the Chief Minister for electoral gains. Mr. Chandrasekhar also alleged that such incidents had deterred parents from getting their children admitted to educational institutions in the State.

Official sources have clarified that the State government had formally written to the CBI on March 16 to refer the case to the agency. The Home Department also attached a copy of the gazette notification issued in this regard.