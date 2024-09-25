ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala veterinary student’s death: University reinstates suspended dean and assistant warden of Pookode college

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:26 am IST - KALPETTA

Their suspension followed a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding alleged persecution and subsequent suicide of second-year veterinary student J. S. Sidharthan, whose body was discovered hanging in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has reinstated M.K. Narayanan, former dean of the veterinary college on the Pookode campus, and assistant warden R. Kanthanathan, who had been suspended for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their suspension followed a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding alleged persecution and subsequent suicide of second-year veterinary student J. S. Sidharthan, whose body was discovered hanging in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024.

Wires, belts, and the death of a Kerala veterinary student

The post-mortem examination report indicated that the 20-year-old student, a resident of Nedumangad near Thiruvananthapuram, had endured severe physical abuse before his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grieving family members have alleged that Sidharthan was murdered and subsequently hanged by individuals associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the reinstatement, Mr. Narayanan and Mr. Kanthanathan are set to take up new roles at the College of Avian Sciences and Management at Thiruvazhamkunnu in Palakkad district.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Management Council held here on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) which opted against imposing further disciplinary action in light of the legal challenges brought forth by the suspended employees in the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, Sidharthan’s parents petitioned the High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, which has been approved, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US