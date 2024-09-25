Kerala veterinary student’s death: University reinstates suspended dean and assistant warden of Pookode college

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has reinstated M.K. Narayanan, former dean of the veterinary college on the Pookode campus, and assistant warden R. Kanthanathan, who had been suspended for six months.

Their suspension followed a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding alleged persecution and subsequent suicide of second-year veterinary student J. S. Sidharthan, whose body was discovered hanging in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024.

The post-mortem examination report indicated that the 20-year-old student, a resident of Nedumangad near Thiruvananthapuram, had endured severe physical abuse before his death.

Grieving family members have alleged that Sidharthan was murdered and subsequently hanged by individuals associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Following the reinstatement, Mr. Narayanan and Mr. Kanthanathan are set to take up new roles at the College of Avian Sciences and Management at Thiruvazhamkunnu in Palakkad district.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Management Council held here on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) which opted against imposing further disciplinary action in light of the legal challenges brought forth by the suspended employees in the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, Sidharthan’s parents petitioned the High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, which has been approved, and the investigation is ongoing.