Kerala veterinary student’s death: judicial commission to hold sitting on May 29

Published - May 29, 2024 11:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The judicial commission appointed by the Governor to look into the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookkode, Wayanad, will hold its public sitting at the guest house of the Cochin University of Science and Technology on May 29 at 10 a.m.

Those willing to depose before the A. Hariprasad Commission or produce evidence can appear in person during the sitting or send information through email or post.

Information can be mailed to jahinquiry.kvasu@gmail.com, or one can call 88483-14328. Details can be posted to, Commission of Inquiry, Visiting Faculty Guest House, CUSAT Post Office, Thrikkakara, Pin 682-022.

