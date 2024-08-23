GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala veterinary student’s death: Governor serves show-cause notice on former university Vice Chancellor

Former KVASU Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath given 30 days to respond to show-cause notice

Updated - August 23, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued a show-cause notice on M.R. Saseendranath, the former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), in connection with the death of second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan.

Sidharthan was found dead in a hostel bathroom on the university campus at Pookode, Wayanad, under controversial circumstances in February. This incident led to the suspension of several top university officials and legal action against numerous students for allegedly abetting the death.

Wires, belts, and the death of a Kerala veterinary student

Mr. Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university, had then suspended Prof. Saseendranath on the charges of oversight and dereliction of his duties that allegedly resulted in the “torture, public trial, social shaming and subsequent death” of the undergraduate student.

The former Vice Chancellor has been given 30 days to respond to the show-cause notice.

Raj Bhavan is also mulling further disciplinary action against former Dean M.K. Narayanan of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and R. Kanthanathan, tutor and assistant warden of the hostel, both of whom had also been suspended in connection with the incident.

Although the Dean had maintained that there were no lapses on his part, the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, led by former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad, indicated otherwise.

The commission found both the Dean, who also officiated as the hostel warden, and the assistant warden, had failed in their duties and in maintaining hostel discipline.

Based on such findings, the Chancellor has directed the Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.S. Anil to clarify on what disciplinary action has been taken against the Dean and the assistant warden within 45 days.

Kerala

