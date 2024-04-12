Kerala veterinary student’s death: Father of suspect found dead in Kozhikode

April 12, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 55-year old man who was the father of one of the suspects in the unnatural death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, was found dead at his house, near Panthirikkara, at Perambra in Kozhikode district of Kerala on April 12 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as P.K. Vijayan, a teacher at a government lower primary school at Pillaperumanna. The incident was reported to the police around 7 a.m.

Sources said the police had earlier collected Vijayan’s statement as part of the continuing investigation into the Pookode incident. He was reportedly upset after his son was named the 11th accused in the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.