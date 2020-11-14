Kerala Veterinary Science Congress gets underway

Such expertise and knowledge should be combined with traditional know-how to build a comprehensive disease prevention network and strengthen the immune system of animals and birds, the CM said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday underscored the importance of strengthening the immunity in animals and birds, which form an important link in our ecosystem, for preventing disease outbreaks.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 12th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress. Disease prevention in animals and birds cannot be achieved by scientists alone, but it requires a concerted effort of technical experts, voluntary organisations and farmers as well.

In this context, Mr. Vijayan cited the examples of schemes like Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) and the Animal Disease Control Project (ADCP). Focus on immunity in animals is also a preventive measure against zoonotic diseases, Mr. Vijayan said, stressing the importance of developing potent vaccines for tackling outbreaks such as that of the Nipah virus.

Events such as the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress should serve to improve the lives of the farmers, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, K. Raju, said. The two-day event will conclude on Sunday.