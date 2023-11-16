ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Veterinary Science Congress begins in Wayanad on Friday

November 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress, organised by the Indian Veterinary Association, Kerala chapter, will be held at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode in the district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinju Rani will inaugurate the programme at 10.45 a.m. on Saturday.

T. Siddique, MLA, will inaugurate an exhibition in connection with the Science Congress and O.R. Kelu, MLA, will release a compendium of the programme on the occasion.

Indian Veterinary Association president Dr. N. Mohanan will preside over the function.

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Chancellor Dr.M.R. Saseendranath will be the chief guest.

