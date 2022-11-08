Kerala Veterinary Science Congress 2022 on November 12, 13

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress will be held on November 12 and 3, 2022, at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

‘One health approaches in the management of animal health care-new paradigms’ is the theme of the Congress this year.

One Health is a collaborative, multi-sectoral, and transdisciplinary approach with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes, recognising the interconnection between all living beings, and their shared environment. More than 200 scientific papers will be presented by delegates from within and outside the country under six sessions in the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basic veterinary and allied sciences; Farm animal health; A practitioners approach to disease conditions; Climate change, one health and wildlife; Livestock and poultry production; and Pet birds and companion animal health; are the six sessions. The presentations are in hybrid mode with the main venue at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Cooperatives, Zoos and Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, will inaugurate the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress on November 12.

Dr. M.K. Pratheepkumar, president, Indian Veterinary Association, will preside over. Dr. M.R. Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, will be the Guest of Honour. Compendium of scientific articles will be released by Dr. A. Kowsigan, Director of Animal Husbandry Department.

Annual veterinary science congress is a platform organised for sharing of information regarding the veterinarian and society, during the month of November every year.