Kerala Vayosevana awards announced

The Kerala government has declared the Vayosevana awards for this year. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the awards for best local bodies, old-age homes and other categories here on Thursday.

Literary critic M. Leelavathy and singer P. Jayachandran have been selected for the award for lifetime contribution. The awards will be presented on the International Day of Older Persons observance in Thrissur on October 1.

The Vayosevana award comprising a purse of ₹1 lakh for the best district panchayat that has rendered service for the welfare and protection of senior citizens has been bagged by the Kannur district panchayat.

The ₹1 lakh award for the best block panchayat has gone to the Thuneri panchayat. The ₹1 lakh award for the best grama panchayat iss shared by Manikkal in Thiruvananthapuram and Vengara in Malappuram.

Gandhi Bhavan International Trust, Kollam, has bagged the award for the best non-governmental organisation. The award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000. The award for the best maintenance tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 has gone to the Ottappalam maintenance tribunal (RDO). It comprises a certificate and a memento.

Government Old Age Home, Kollam, has bagged the award for the best government old-age home. The award for the best sportsperson from the elderly category has gone to P.S. John, Kottayam, and P.E. Sukumaran of Ernakulam. They will each receive ₹25,000 as cash award.

The award for the best senior citizen for art, literature and cultural activities which carries a cash prize of ₹25,000 each has been bagged by Puninjithaya of Kasaragod for painting and sculpture; Ammad Chettayil, aka Muhammad Perambra, of Kozhikode for drama; and Pakan of Palakkad for Porattu Nadakam. The special mention for social service, a citation, has been made to C.V. Poulose.

Social Justice director M. Anjana and Senior Citizens Council chairperson Amaravila Ramakrishnan were present on the occasion.