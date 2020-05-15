Kerala varsity UG exams to commence on May 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2020 22:40 IST

43 study departments to have IT-enabled features soon

Kerala University has deferred the commencement of the final-year examinations of its undergraduate courses to May 26. It was earlier decided to conduct the examinations from May 21 onwards.

The decision to modify the examination schedule was taken by the Syndicate on Friday on account of the restrictions that prevailed in public transportation means. Students will be permitted to opt for examination centres close to their native places. The university also decided to establish new sub-centres in various areas under its jurisdiction to circumvent such difficulties.

The Syndicate also constituted an expert committee chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar and convened by Syndicate member K.G. Gopchandran to evolve a strategy in dealing with the post-COVID-19 scenario. Various initiatives including equipping the 43 study departments of the university with IT-enabled features and incorporating modern pedagogical methods are being mulled.

The meeting also decided to revoke the suspension of Computer Centre director Vinod Chandra S.S. after deducting his salary during the suspension period. He had been placed under suspension for six months, based on an inquiry report, after he was found guilty of serious lapses and dereliction of his responsibilities that had paved way for a recent moderation controversy. The official had apparently erred in rectifying technical flaws that existed in the tabulation software.