Kerala

Kerala varsity UG exams to commence on May 26

43 study departments to have IT-enabled features soon

Kerala University has deferred the commencement of the final-year examinations of its undergraduate courses to May 26. It was earlier decided to conduct the examinations from May 21 onwards.

The decision to modify the examination schedule was taken by the Syndicate on Friday on account of the restrictions that prevailed in public transportation means. Students will be permitted to opt for examination centres close to their native places. The university also decided to establish new sub-centres in various areas under its jurisdiction to circumvent such difficulties.

The Syndicate also constituted an expert committee chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar and convened by Syndicate member K.G. Gopchandran to evolve a strategy in dealing with the post-COVID-19 scenario. Various initiatives including equipping the 43 study departments of the university with IT-enabled features and incorporating modern pedagogical methods are being mulled.

The meeting also decided to revoke the suspension of Computer Centre director Vinod Chandra S.S. after deducting his salary during the suspension period. He had been placed under suspension for six months, based on an inquiry report, after he was found guilty of serious lapses and dereliction of his responsibilities that had paved way for a recent moderation controversy. The official had apparently erred in rectifying technical flaws that existed in the tabulation software.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:40:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-varsity-ug-exams-to-commence-on-may-26/article31596106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY