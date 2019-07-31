Kerala varsity to conduct spot allotments directly

Spot admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will not be conducted in colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala this year. Instead, admissions to all unfilled seats after the usual allotments will be conducted directly by the university.

The decision was taken by the Online Admission Monitoring Committee, chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, recently while considering a batch of petitions including one submitted by the Save University College Campaign Committee, official sources said here on Wednesday.

As a result, the varsity has reinstated its previous practice of conducting spot admissions in a centralised manner. The difficulty faced by students who came from districts as far-off as Alappuzha and had to wait for long hours for their turn prompted the university to permit colleges to conduct admissions. However, the system paved the way for allegations of colleges scuttling priority for higher ranked students during the admission process.

A senior official said that efforts were being made to admit students as much as possible during the supplementary round of allotments. Spot admissions will later be held on a regional basis with one or two allotment centres being arranged in each district under the varsity’s jurisdiction. The Syndicate was yet to take a call on the admission system to be followed next year.

In a statement, Save University College Campaign Committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar and convener M. Shajar Khan said all universities in the State must emulate the system to prevent irregularities in the admission process.