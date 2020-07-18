Kerala

Kerala varsity to begin UG admissions

To begin in online mode from July 21

Kerala University is set to commence the admission process to its undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year in its 107 affiliated colleges and 33 University Institutes of Technology (UIT) that it controls. The process will be undertaken in the online mode.

Applications can be submitted online from July 21. Details regarding the process will be made available on the university website at 5 p.m. on July 21. The university has also invited applications for the NRI seats of BTech courses (Electronics and Communications, Computer Science and Information Technology streams) in the University College of Engineering, Karyavattom. Details can be had from ucek.in or by contacting 9037119776.

