Kerala varsity overhauls its syllabus

Undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of its syllabus and regulations after nearly a decade, the University of Kerala incorporated an outcome-based education curriculum framework.
The academic council which met on Thursday revised the syllabus of 55 programmes across all 44 study departments. Reforming the existing regulations, the council gave approval to submit PhD theses, MPhil dissertations and postgraduate (PG) projects online. It also granted nod to evolve the syllabus and framework for 17 new PG and 19 undergraduate (UG) courses.
Following the recommendations of an expert panel chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, the university also decided to introduce a mechanism to undertake pre-research training for research scholars. The council approved the new regulations proposed for the credit and semester system (CSS) under the study departments.
Besides granting equivalency for 23 degrees issued by other universities, the academic council decided to constitute human research ethics and biosafety ethics committees in addition to the existing animal ethics committee for research approval.
The statutory body incorporated the recommendations of a Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) expert panel to enable credit and academic mobility. The move will pave way to collaborate with other universities to conduct interdisciplinary PG courses that will enable institutions to pool their expertise and infrastructure. Credits gained in other universities can also be transferred by way of the decision.
