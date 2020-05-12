Kerala

Kerala varsity final year UG exams on May 21

Kerala University has decided to conduct its final year undergraduate (UG) examinations on May 21.

The sixth-semester CBCSS (Choice-Based Credit and Semester System) examinations will get under way on the day and the fifth and sixth semester examinations of distance education courses will commence on May 28.

The 10th and fifth-semester examinations of the integrated five-year LLB programme will begin on June 8 and 16 respectively. The sixth semester examinations of the three-year LLB course will get under way on June 9.

Considering the limitations that existed in transportation facilities, the university will permit students to appear for the examinations in subcentres near their native places.

